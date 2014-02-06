Magpul still hiring in Colorado, background check required



Magpul, the controversial gun-accessory maker still based for now in Erie, Colorado, is dead-set against a state law requiring criminal background checks for gun purchases. Yet Magpul is all for criminal background checks when it comes to screening applicants for its graphic design department.

“Any offer made is contingent on the applicant passing a background check that will include a restricted party screening and, for prospective employees who are Foreign Persons, on the Company obtaining all necessary export licenses,” reads the Magpul job ad placed at Monster.com. “In addition the applicant will be required to pass a criminal background check and drug screening.”

Any top company like Magpul is naturally serious about giving all potential employees a thorough vetting.

What about vetting gun buyers? That’s unconstitutional, according to the high-decibel movement the company has been associated with over the last year in Colorado.

Indeed, although Magpul is moving out of the state to Wyoming and Texas mainly — according to the company’s press shop — as a reaction to the passage of gun laws last year in Denver, the company is party to an ongoing Colorado lawsuit against the background check law and a ban on 16-rounds-and-more-ammunition-magazine sales that passed last year, reported the Daily Caller.

“Extreme gun control interests have forced the passage of these unconstitutional laws in Colorado, and as a company, we are resolved to restore those rights to the people,” Duane Liptak, director of product management and marketing, reportedly wrote about the lawsuits on the company’s Facebook page.

So why is the company hiring graphic designers in Colorado if it’s moving its manufacturing and its headquarters away?

According to the Colorado Observer, it’s keeping “a toehold in Colorado in order to fight the state Democrats’ gun-control agenda.”

“We made a commitment publicly that we would not abandon the law-abiding gun owners in our own state, and we want to honor that,” Liptak explained.

A good graphic designer, after all, can make election campaign flyers as well as he or she can make Magpul tee-shirts.

