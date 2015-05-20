DMV to reopen two locations offering immigrant driver’s permits

Two Department of Motor Vehicles offices, one in Colorado Springs and another in Grand Junction, will again offer driver’s permits to undocumented immigrants, starting June 1. The offices shut temporarily after Republicans moved to freeze the funding for the fee-based program back in January.

“We’re excited to finally have the two extra offices,” said Lizeth Chacon, Executive Director of the immigrant advocacy group Rights for All People.

“At the same time that we’re excited, we’re still disappointed that we went down from five offices. Our goal at the legislature this session was to open more offices, not to go down.”

Chacon pointed out that when the funds were initially frozen, the DMV was forced to close four locations, rescheduling all appointments to a single Denver office. The current waiting list for people who had appointments scheduled for March or April now runs through the end of 2016.

Chacon said people with those appointments will have a priority option to change to one of the re-opened locations for an earlier time.

Those booking new appointments for the driver’s cards can’t schedule until May 26th, and the rules are strict. “Appointments can be scheduled up to 90 days out and a quarter of the appointments will be released at each of these times 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m,” reads a release from the state.

Starting June 1, the three offices will be able to offer licenses to a total of 93 people a day, 31 at each of the following locations:

Colorado Springs – 2447 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs

Denver Central – 1865 W. Mississippi Ave., Suite C, Denver

Grand Junction – 222 S. 6th St., #111, Grand Junction

To schedule an appointment, go to www.colorado.gov/dmv or call 303-205-2335.

Common content DMV sign via the Oregon Department of Transportation.