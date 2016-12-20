The Home Front: Electoral non-revolt, polar bear protesters and saying goodbye to the stench

“Electoral College seals Trump’s win,” reads the front page of the Denver Post this morning. Despite drama that made national headlines in the weeks leading up to the vote, all nine of Colorado’s electoral votes yesterday went to Hillary Clinton. One elector broke ranks and voted for John Kasich, but was immediately replaced.

Fronting The Gazette in Colorado Springs: Despite an outspoken community member dressed in a polar bear suit, Colorado Springs Utilities officials yesterday denied accusations of sulphur dioxide emissions from the Drake Power Plant. The company refuses to release an emissions report, even though “Controversy over contents of the report…prompted a protest by about two dozen people before the Utilities Board met Monday afternoon, including a polar bear named Slushy (a costumed Robert Parker of Coaldale) and Santa Claus, played by local Sam Masias.”

Heartland Biogas has has its permit suspended until it comes into compliance, reports the Greeley Tribune. Residents crowded a county commissioners meeting yesterday to protest the stench of the biogas operation.

Vail Resorts nonprofit Epic Promise Program recently granted $2.7 million to local nonprofits, the Vail Daily reports.

Boulder’s World of Beer, which opened on Pearl Street in the spring, has been evicted for not paying rent, the Boulder Daily Camera writes this morning.

The Coloradoan out of Fort Collins reports that home prices continue to soar — but sales have become sluggish.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald carries a story about declining drug overdose fatalities in Larimer County, despite a troubling national trend.

The front page story of the Glenwood Springs Post-Independent today concerns traffic fatalities on I-70. Garfield County leads in fatalities statewide, the story reports.

The Steamboat Springs City Council, already tagged with accusations of a lack of transparency, has had more closed-door sessions this year than any previous council in recent history, the Steamboat Springs Today writes.

President Barack Obama’s new rule to protect streams and groundwater from coal mining pollution has met with backlash from the GOP, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports.