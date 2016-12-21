Jeffco school board to vote next month on superintendent search

Originally posted on Chalkbeat by Yesenia Robles on Dec. 20, 2016

Just over a year after board members who hired him were ousted in a recall election, Dan McMinimee may be on his way out as superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools.

District officials announced Tuesday that the board would vote next month on whether to launch a search for a new superintendent. That the item is on the Jan. 12 agenda “essentially means they are not offering Dan a contract extension,” said district spokeswoman Diana Wilson.

It was not immediately clear whether the door is completely closed on the possibility of renewing McMinimee’s contract — or what steps would need to be taken if the parties do part ways.

Under the terms of his contract, McMinimee must be notified by the end of March if the district intends to extend his contract, which expires June 30.

The board held two closed-door meetings on the superintendent’s contract this month. They ended the meeting last week after about three and a half hours in executive session without returning to the board room, leaving McMinimee’s fate in limbo.

“I think it was clear from the executive sessions that we should put the option out there and actually figure out where the board is on that issue,” board president Ron Mitchell told Chalkbeat on Tuesday. He did not elaborate.

McMinimee could not be reached immediately for comment.

McMinimee was hired as Jeffco superintendent in 2014 by the board’s conservative majority. The choice was criticized during the recall campaign but when the recall was successful, the new board said they would give McMinimee a chance, in part because terminating the contract early would cost the district a year’s worth of his salary.

“If the Board decides to begin the search for a new superintendent, that action should not be viewed as a commentary on the Board’s estimation of Dan’s abilities or his performance in the role of superintendent,” Mitchell said in the released statement. “Board members expressed a desire to have a broader discussion about the Board’s vision for the district and type of leadership needed to make that vision a reality.”

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.