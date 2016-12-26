The Home Front: JonBenet Ramsey, body cameras and construction projects for 2017

Today, on the 20th anniversary of JonBenet Ramsey’s mother finding a ransom note from her child’s killer, there remains little hope that the murder will ever be solved. The case is “so knotted by tainted evidence, faulty police work and conflicting suspect theories that the Boulder County district attorney recently warned it would be difficult to solve even if an upcoming third round of DNA testing does generate a match in the FBI’s national offender database,” the Denver Post reports.

Durango residents will see a hike in their utility rates for the third time in as many years, the Durango Herald writes this morning. The city plans to begin construction on a new sewage plant in June.

The Gazette in Colorado Springs fronts a story about the continuing struggle over body cameras in Teller County. The county sheriff there is still unable to explain why one of his officers used a body camera without authorization and then failed to turn over the resulting footage, as law requires. “The effort to introduce body-worn cameras in the Pikes Peak region has met with numerous snags,” the Gazette reports.

The Coloradoan out of Fort Collins reports that Larimer County, home to two of the biggest highway construction projects in the state, will see continued construction on Interstate 25 and Highway 34 well into the new year.

The shooting of a Mesa County sheriff’s deputy earlier this year by a nearly-18-year-old is testing the ability of prosecutors to try juveniles as adults, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports today.

Christmas feasts dominated the front page of the Boulder Daily Camera, which reported on the popularity of holiday dinners for the homeless across the city.

The city of Greeley still has work to do on its downtown renovation project, the Greeley Tribune reports, but 2016 was a year of progress.

The Longmont Times-Call carried a profile of a local teen snowboarder who has just be named to the U.S. Snowboarding Halfpipe Team.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald fronted a story about local high school students who are fundraising to build a $10,000 war memorial for Loveland residents “who were prisoners of war or were killed or are missing in action since World War I.”