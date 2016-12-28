Wiretap: Remembering Carrie Fisher, fighting Trump on climate and mapping U.S. culture wars

Turn up the heat

California didn’t just give Donald Trump a 4-million-vote trouncing in the November election. It now promises to take Trump on again, this time on climate change. If, as expected, Trump backs away from the Paris agreement on climate, California — which has one of the 10 largest economies in the world — has promised to step into the breach. Via the New York Times.

A day late and a dollar short

Obama’s parting gesture against Netanyahu is a matter of too little, too late. Via the Guardian.

Mapping the culture war

The state of the U.S. culture war in 50 maps: “Duck Dynasty” vs. “Modern Family.” Via the New York Times.

Happy 2017

Kathleen Parker: Trump has unleashed a malevolent spirit upon the land. Happy New Year! Via the Washington Post.

Leave it to Trump

Fred Kaplan: Trump’s foreign policy team has a long list of disagreements. That’s not the problem. The problem is that if they can’t agree, Trump will be the one making the decisions. Via Slate.

Think like Reagan

How Trump can deliver a winning foreign policy: Take on Reagan’s credo of “we win, they lose.” Via the Washington Times.

Good while it lasted

One devastating thought on the rise of Donald Trump: The enlightenment had a good run. Via the Boston Globe.

Can it be contained?

Democrats know what happened in North Carolina. What they don’t know — but worry about — is whether it will stop there. Via Politico.

Mourning a Princess

Remembering Carrie Fisher, the rarest of Hollywood icons: One who was completely self-aware. Via the Atlantic.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons, Flickr