Wiretap: Remembering Carrie Fisher, fighting Trump on climate and mapping U.S. culture wars
Turn up the heat
California didn’t just give Donald Trump a 4-million-vote trouncing in the November election. It now promises to take Trump on again, this time on climate change. If, as expected, Trump backs away from the Paris agreement on climate, California — which has one of the 10 largest economies in the world — has promised to step into the breach. Via the New York Times.
A day late and a dollar short
Obama’s parting gesture against Netanyahu is a matter of too little, too late. Via the Guardian.
Mapping the culture war
The state of the U.S. culture war in 50 maps: “Duck Dynasty” vs. “Modern Family.” Via the New York Times.
Happy 2017
Kathleen Parker: Trump has unleashed a malevolent spirit upon the land. Happy New Year! Via the Washington Post.
Leave it to Trump
Fred Kaplan: Trump’s foreign policy team has a long list of disagreements. That’s not the problem. The problem is that if they can’t agree, Trump will be the one making the decisions. Via Slate.
Think like Reagan
How Trump can deliver a winning foreign policy: Take on Reagan’s credo of “we win, they lose.” Via the Washington Times.
Good while it lasted
One devastating thought on the rise of Donald Trump: The enlightenment had a good run. Via the Boston Globe.
Can it be contained?
Democrats know what happened in North Carolina. What they don’t know — but worry about — is whether it will stop there. Via Politico.
Mourning a Princess
Remembering Carrie Fisher, the rarest of Hollywood icons: One who was completely self-aware. Via the Atlantic.
Photo credit: Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons, Flickr
Just enter your email address below.
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
Keep in touch
EVENTS
Colorado Gives Day is Dec. 6!
Grab your calendar: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 marks the seventh annual Colorado Gives Day, and The Indy needs your help! Colorado Gives Day is a statewide […]Read More
THE BLOGS
2016: An unfunny news year through the eyes of cartoonist Mike Keefe
In a few days, we’ll bid adieu to 2016, a year that seemed to bring decidedly un-amusing waves of violence, turmoil and political unrest. Pulitzer-winning […]Read More