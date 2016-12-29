The Home Front: Ramsey sues, two new national monuments and yoga in jail

Heartland Biogas has filed a lawsuit against the Weld County Board of County Commissioners, the Greeley Tribune reports today. Weld County officials ordered the company, which turns manure into biofuel, to shut down its LaSalle operations earlier this month after complaints from nearby residents about the smell. The company claims it will lose $3 million every month the plant is closed, and is suing to get the plant reopened.

President Obama yesterday designated 1.35 million acres in southeastern Utah as the Bear Ears National Monument, a decision that has been anticipated for several months, according to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and The Durango Herald. Another 300,000 acres in Nevada were also declared the Gold Butte National Monument.

A Korean War veteran from Longmont who passed away without any family will be given a full military funeral at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver today, courtesy of a local Longmont funeral home. The Longmont Times-Call reported that Robert P. Buddecke died in November, but apparently had no next of kin. So the owners of Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home, Heath and Reanna Carroll, claimed the body and donated a casket and services. The couple say they have done this about four or five times in the last two decades.

The Pueblo Chieftain says eight recreational marijuana dispensaries will be licensed in March, ending years of moratoriums in the city.

Steamboat Springs Transit will add extra bus service for the wee hours of the New Year, to accommodate revelers who may be unable to drive, according to Steamboat Today. Additional service will also be available on New Year’s Eve, one of the busiest days of the year for the transit company, with more than 10,000 people using buses on the holiday.

Three teen suicides in Northern Colorado are prompting increased attention to prevention, according to the Fort Collins Coloradan. Larimer County is close to setting a record for the number of suicides in 2016, according to county statistics.

Loveland resident Larry Sarner, who has been in court with the city over two tax questions, is appealing his latest suit to the Colorado Supreme court, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Sarner claims the two tax questions, which were for the city’s Downtown Development Authority, violate the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. An earlier case was dismissed because Sarner doesn’t live in the authority’s taxing district.

Burke Ramsey, brother of murdered six-year old JonBenet Ramsey, is suing CBS for $750 million for defamation, as reported by the Boulder Daily Camera and The Denver Post. The lawsuit claims that a two-part “docu-series” aired on CBS theorized that Burke Ramsey, who was nine at the time of his sister’s death, was the killer.

Eagle-Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin captured her third giant slalom event of the season on Wednesday in Austria, according to the Vail Daily. Shiffrin’s win extends her lead in the World Cup competition.

Twice-a-week yoga classes at the El Paso County Jail are helping inmates reduce stress and build self-esteem, the Colorado Springs Gazette reports today. The classes have been offered for the past five years by local yoga instructors.