Wiretap: Attack in Istanbul, Putin’s long game and why Nixon was even worse than we thought
Year in review
For those of you prepared to believe that 2016 was the worst year ever, Dave Barry is here to review the “hideous monstrosity” that the year was. But when pressed to think of something good that happened during 2016, Barry did note that the “man bun” seemed to be on the way out. Via the Washington Post.
Life in Istanbul
Another attack in Turkey, more of the country’s fault lines exposed, and one survivor tells the New York Times, “There is no life left in Istanbul.”
Putin’s long game
It’s easy enough to see Putin’s long game in reworking the old world order. What’s not clear is whether Donald Trump sees it, and if if he does, what he intends to do about it. Via Politico.
Hacking sanctions
Does anyone know what to make of Obama’s post-hacking sanctions against Russia? Are they too tough, not tough enough or none of the above? Via the Atlantic.
Civil disobedience
In less than three weeks, the Trump era will officially begin. Will a new era of civil disobedience be far behind? Via the New Yorker.
Liberal panic
From the National Review: The Trump administration is less than three weeks away. The season of liberal panic, though, is off to a head start.
Notepads ready
Circle your calendar: Donald Trump promises to reveal on Tuesday (or maybe Wednesday) “things that other people don’t know” about the alleged Russian hacking. Presumably the CIA will have their notepads ready. Via the New York Times.
Comeback dream
Why the Democrats’ comeback dream is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. (Hint: It may have something to do with the fact that you lose the Electoral College when you win the popular vote by 2.8 million.) Via the Washington Post.
Tricky Dick
John Farrell, long ago of the Denver Post, is now a full-blown historian who has gotten a huge scoop showing, once and for all, that Richard Nixon was even worse than we thought. In a New York Times op-ed, Farrell shows proof of then-candidate Nixon’s sabotage of Lyndon Johnson’s 1968 Vietnam peace initiative.
Photo credit: Maharepa, Creative Commons, Flickr
