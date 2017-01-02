Wiretap: Attack in Istanbul, Putin’s long game and why Nixon was even worse than we thought
Year in review
For those of you prepared to believe that 2016 was the worst year ever, Dave Barry is here to review the “hideous monstrosity” that the year was. But when pressed to think of something good that happened during 2016, Barry did note that the “man bun” seemed to be on the way out. Via the Washington Post.
Life in Istanbul
Another attack in Turkey, more of the country’s fault lines exposed, and one survivor tells the New York Times, “There is no life left in Istanbul.”
Putin’s long game
It’s easy enough to see Putin’s long game in reworking the old world order. What’s not clear is whether Donald Trump sees it, and if if he does, what he intends to do about it. Via Politico.
Hacking sanctions
Does anyone know what to make of Obama’s post-hacking sanctions against Russia? Are they too tough, not tough enough or none of the above? Via the Atlantic.
Civil disobedience
In less than three weeks, the Trump era will officially begin. Will a new era of civil disobedience be far behind? Via the New Yorker.
Liberal panic
From the National Review: The Trump administration is less than three weeks away. The season of liberal panic, though, is off to a head start.
Notepads ready
Circle your calendar: Donald Trump promises to reveal on Tuesday (or maybe Wednesday) “things that other people don’t know” about the alleged Russian hacking. Presumably the CIA will have their notepads ready. Via the New York Times.
Comeback dream
Why the Democrats’ comeback dream is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. (Hint: It may have something to do with the fact that you lose the Electoral College when you win the popular vote by 2.8 million.) Via the Washington Post.
Tricky Dick
John Farrell, long ago of the Denver Post, is now a full-blown historian who has gotten a huge scoop showing, once and for all, that Richard Nixon was even worse than we thought. In a New York Times op-ed, Farrell shows proof of then-candidate Nixon’s sabotage of Lyndon Johnson’s 1968 Vietnam peace initiative.
Photo credit: Maharepa, Creative Commons, Flickr
If you STILL didn’t know about Nixon being a TRAITOR to this country, then you haven’t been paying attention. The phone call between Dirkson and LBJ is WELL known, and it CLEARLY shows that Nixon was a treasonous bastard. If you DON’T know about it by now, you haven’t been paying attention at all.
And Reagan turned around a decade later and did the same thing with the Iranians and the hostages they held. Seems that once republicans are allowed to get away with something once, they go back to it again and again, regardless of just how WRONG or ILLEGAL it is to do.
And now we have the Donald, colluding with the Russians and stealing yet ANOTHER election. How many MORE times are we going to let the right get away with TREASON? Because they seem to think that it’s how to run the country. I think it should get the entire party BANNED and it’s leaders jailed for treason.
And now I fully expect Don Lopez to show up and call me names because I care about the country FAR more than I do ANY republican out there. They have proven to me what they are about, and NOTHING will change my mind about that. Treason should carry some very serious payback, unfortunately, in THIS country, it gets you elected to the presidency. Intentional blindness leaves you at the mercy of whoever it is that has screwed you out of REAL representation. Republicans are proving just what kind of “patriots” they really are. THEY got in, so that’s ALL that matters. Not an AMERICAN attitude at all. Maybe it’s time for the right to concern themselves with the COUNTRY and not just their own power. FOR A CHANGE.