Opening Day 2017 Colorado General Assembly: the day in pictures

Allen Tian
January 11, 2017 Capitol Dispatch No Comments
Photographer Allen Tian captured the first moments of the 2017 Colorado General Assembly, with a look at some of the lawmakers and their families who enjoyed today’s festivities.

Feature photo: Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nancy Rice as she administers the oath of office.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

