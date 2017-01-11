Opening Day 2017 Colorado General Assembly: the day in pictures
Photographer Allen Tian captured the first moments of the 2017 Colorado General Assembly, with a look at some of the lawmakers and their families who enjoyed today’s festivities.
Feature photo: Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nancy Rice as she administers the oath of office.
Related: Opening Day at the Colorado General Assembly: one day down, 119 to go
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
