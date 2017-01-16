Indy reporter Marianne Goodland on Sunday’s Politics Unplugged

Indy reporter Marianne Goodland, a longtime legislative reporter, joined KMGH anchor Anne Trujillo on Sunday to talk about what Coloradans can expect from the 2017 General Assembly. They talked about the state’s need to come up with money for roads and bridges, the threatened repeal of state’s health exchange, and a ban on fake pee. Yes, fake pee.

Check the show out below:

