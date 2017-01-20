Through the camera lens: Denver Republicans watch the inauguration

On January 20th, Denver Republican Party members gathered at Pete’s Greektown Cafe on East Colfax to watch the Inauguration Ceremony in Washington DC. Photos By staff photographer Allen Tian.

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.