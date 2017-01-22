Slideshow: The Women’s March in Denver

Allen Tian
January 21, 2017 Just In No Comments
More than 100,000 people descended upon Civic Center Park in downtown Denver Saturday as part of a national protest against the policies of Donald Trump. The Colorado Independent’s Allen Tian captured the scene.

