PHOTOS: A local photographer’s favorite shots from the Women’s March on Denver

Staff Report
January 21, 2017 Just In No Comments
PHOTOS: A local photographer’s favorite shots from the Women’s March on Denver

Local photographer Marie-Dominique Verdier took her camera to the Women’s March on Denver. Here some of her favorite moments. Enjoy!

Look at more of her works at: http://www.mdvphoto.com

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Staff Report

Because no one wants to take the blame. "But that's socialism!" "I know, right!"
tips@coloradoindependent.com | @CoIndependent

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>