Wiretap: Trump to build wall, limit Muslim refugees, maybe pick Denver judge for Supremes

So now it gets serious. Donald Trump today is announcing orders to start building the Mexican wall, slash the number of refugees allowed to settle in the United States and block entry, at least temporarily, from “terror-prone” — and generally majority-Muslim — states. Via The New York Times.

In other immigration news, hardliners are worried that Trump is going soft on Dreamers. Via Politico.

Denver’s Neil Gorsuch, a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is apparently among the finalists to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Antonin Scalia. Meanwhile, Democrats, still angry about Obama nominee Merrick Garland not getting a hearing, have vowed to fight whomever is nominated. Via The New York Times.

Message to Trump: China won’t run away from a fight. Via Foreign Policy.

Putting an end to the TPP may not have much of an impact in the short term. But what will it mean to the U.S.-led postwar model of globalization? Via The New Yorker.

The post-inaugural fact-checkers have been unanimous in judging Trump’s four-Pinnochios problem with telling the truth. Of course, that’s how he got elected. The question is whether he can also govern that way. Via The Washington Post.

A conservative’s experience of the women’s march on Washington. Via The National Review.

Judge rules that Aetna pulled out of some Obamacare exchanges as a kind of, well, insurance — in order to gain leverage in its attempted merger with Humana. Via The Washington Post.

Working on the theory that it’s never too early to look ahead to the next election, the question is whether those rural voters who swung to Trump can be persuaded to swing back. Via The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Doomsday prep for the super-rich: How some of the wealthiest people in the country have gone all survivalist. Via The New Yorker.

Photo by Quim Gil via Flickr: Creative Commons