Where is Colorado’s delegation on Trump’s refugee order?
News of President Donald Trump temporarily slamming the borders on all refugees for 120 days— and for Syrians indefinitely— while blocking refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries has been explosive.
Over the weekend, protesters swarmed airports where refugees were being detained. Lawyers have filed lawsuits. A federal judge in Brooklyn temporarily stopped deportations of refugees who just arrived. Protests continue today, including at Denver International Airport.
Some Republican members of Congress have spoken out against Trump’s executive order, which he signed Friday afternoon.
Of Colorado’s nine members of Congress — the two senators and seven representatives — all but three have issued a statement.
Republican Congressman Scott Tipton of Cortez did not have any public statements about Trump’s refugee order on his official website or social media accounts by Sunday afternoon. Nor did Republican Congressman Ken Buck of Windsor or GOP Congressman Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs.
Here’s what the others are saying. We’ll keep you updated:
Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Yuma:
Statement from @SenCoryGardner on @POTUS immigration order: 'Blanket travel ban goes too far.' #copolitics #9news pic.twitter.com/tzBV2Lmccy
— Shaun Griswold (@shaun505) January 29, 2017
On Friday, a local TV station quoted Gardner saying, “People shouldn’t be afraid, I don’t think, in this country,” about Trump’s first few days in office. “We should be proud. We should take pride in the differences of opinions in this country. But never use that or let fear interfere with making this country stronger or fighting for your viewpoints.”
Republican Rep. Mike Coffman of Aurora, via Facebook:
While I’ve supported heightened vetting procedures for those wanting to travel to our country, I have never, nor will I ever support a blanket travel ban for people solely based on ethnic or religious grounds.
As Denverite pointed out, Coffman’s statement “doesn’t actually refer to the order directly.”
Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet used Twitter to call on Trump to rescind the order. And if not, he said, Congress should override it.
“The President’s executive order on refugees will harm, not enhance, our national security and marks a significant departure from our nation’s proud history of welcoming people in need of protection,” Bennet said in a stateement provided via email.
More from Bennet:
To halt completely or to shape our refugee program by religious or ethnic preferences betrays the values that have made our country strong.
Refugees are fleeing the same violence and extremism that threatens our nation’s security and are more thoroughly vetted than any other group of people entering the United States. In addition, targeting certain religions and groups will undermine our counterterrorism efforts by stoking anti-West sentiment among ISIS followers and other extremists.
Instead, we should focus on addressing the security gaps in the Visa Waiver Program. We should implement a stronger strategy for countering ISIS propaganda in order to degrade its ability to radicalize and recruit. Finally, we should pass the 2013 immigration reform bill, which included measures to secure our borders and enhance interior enforcement. Addressing these vulnerabilities and investing in smart security solutions will help make us safer and remain true to our values.
He also tweeted:
@POTUS should rescind EO. If not, Congress must stand together, override EO to end ban, & work to make U.S. safer consistent with our values
— Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) January 29, 2017
Democratic Congresswoman Diana DeGette of Denver, via Twitter:
.@POTUS’ refugee ban is discriminatory, hurts asylum seekers worldwide & thwarts our progress countering violent extremism. It's just wrong. pic.twitter.com/ntT8TQEEAz
— Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) January 27, 2017
Democratic Congressman Ed Perlmutter of Golden, via Facebook:
“These extreme and discriminatory actions conflict with America’s values and I will continue fighting to make sure our country is able to continue its history of inclusiveness while protecting the security of the American people. Thank you to the thousands of Americans protesting and standing up for American values at airports across the country.”
And on Twitter:
#MuslimBan is extreme & conflicts with America's values. I will continue fighting for inclusiveness. Thank you to everyone protesting!
— Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) January 29, 2017
Democratic Congressman Jared Polis of Boulder, via Twitter:
Statement on Donald Trump's executive order targeting Muslims. pic.twitter.com/GO9FHtx6Om
— Rep. Jared Polis (@RepJaredPolis) January 28, 2017
Polis also tweeted:
USA was there for my family fleeing Eastern European pograms in 1905, I will do my best to ensure that we are here for the next generation pic.twitter.com/woYenrQ1jT
— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 29, 2017
At least one Republican member of Colorado’s state Senate, Larry Crowder of Alamosa, also registered surprise at Trump’s order.
Whoa!! Denying a green card holder reentry into America without regard to due process is cause concern. legal immigrants with legal rights
— Larry Crowder (@SenatorCrowder) January 29, 2017
The Washington Post is keeping a running whip count of where Republicans in Congress around the country stand on Trump’s travel ban.
On Sunday, Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had this to say:
“It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.
In Colorado, demonstrators have been showing up at the regional offices of some of the state’s delegation regardless of party. In Denver, about 40 called on Bennet to oppose Trump’s pick to lead the EPA. In Durango, about 50 people showed up to Gardner’s office in that town Tuesday “in an attempt to elicit a response from their elected official,” The Durango Herald reported.
On Friday more than a dozen were cited for trespassing during a demonstration at Gardner’s office in Denver.
Presidents have, within the law 8 USC 1182, section f, the right to ban aliens/immigrants, or whatever term of the moment you want to call immigrant/refugees
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1182
(f) Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President
Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate. Whenever the Attorney General finds that a commercial airline has failed to comply with regulations of the Attorney General relating to requirements of airlines for the detection of fraudulent documents used by passengers traveling to the United States (including the training of personnel in such detection), the Attorney General may suspend the entry of some or all aliens transported to the United States by such airline
In terms of immigrant bans President Obama has previously issued 6 immigrant bans, President George W. Bush had 6, President Bill Clinton had 6, Ronald Reagan 4 and President Jimmy Carter banned Iranians on April 7th 1980.
Obama’s, many of which involved countries or areas that are majority Muslim are reported as follows:
— July 25, 2011. Barred those under a UN travel ban, or who broke 29 executive orders covering transactions with terrorists.
— Aug. 4, 2012. Banned anybody involved in war crimes, or just about any other crime including human rights violations.
— April 23, 2012. Barred those helping Syria or Iran, or involved in human rights abuses for those governments.
— May 1, 2012. Another block on those helping Iran and Syria.
— April 3, 2014. Banned anyone known to threaten South Sudan.
— March 6, 2014 . Barred entry of those claiming government authority in the Crimea region of Ukraine, presumably on behalf of Moscow.
You couldn’t figure out where Mike Coffman stood, regarding Trump’s executive order, based on the congressman’s very recent Facebook post? Seriously? It seemed pretty clear to me. What did you think his comment was referring to?
I think the liberal spin of Denverite — and the Colorado Independent — is showing.