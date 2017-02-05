Video: Voices and images from Denver rally to protect Muslim neighbors
The Colorado Independent’s Sarah Blume captured some of the scenes from Saturday’s Civic Center rally in reaction to President Donald Trump’s executive order barring Syrian refugees from entering the U.S., as well as temporarily blocking all refugee admissions, and entry of citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.
