Sarah Blume
February 05, 2017 Immigration No Comments
Video: Voices and images from Denver rally to protect Muslim neighbors

The Colorado Independent’s Sarah Blume captured some of the scenes from Saturday’s Civic Center rally in reaction to President Donald Trump’s executive order barring Syrian refugees from entering the U.S., as well as temporarily blocking all refugee admissions, and entry of citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

