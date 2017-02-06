Wiretap: Trump’s White House team rethinking strategy; Trump’s Patriots team
After two weeks of leaks, stumbles and chaos, the Trump White House is rethinking its strategy, The New York Times reports. You can understand the need once you read that Steve Bannon apparently didn’t tell the president that an executive order he was signing gave Bannon a seat on the National Security Council. Trump’s tweet on the “so-called” judge may not have helped, either.
Doyle McManus: Democrats have become the party of no. And the plan is to turn 2018 into the new 2010. Via The Los Angeles Times.
In the courtroom showdowns to come on Trump’s immigration and refugee executive orders, here are the leading arguments so far. Via The New York Times.
Republicans are flummoxed as Trump defends Putin in Super Bowl interview with Bill O’Reilly. Not only that, he equates Russia’s moral standing with America’s. Here’s what Trump said when O’Reilly pointed out that Putin kills people: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?” Via The Washington Post.
The Senate is being ripped apart. Here’s how bad things are: Chuck Schumer voted against Mitch McConnell’s wife. Via Politico.
The Trump White House has sprung a leak. Many of them, in fact. Who’s in charge here? Via The Washington Post.
From The National Review: Trump’s best asset may be his unhinged Democratic opponents.
Trump has made SNL funny again, or maybe you haven’t seen this Melissa McCarthy internet-breaking impression of Sean Spicer. Via Vox.
Lady GaGa’s All-American Super Bowl halftime show, long on compassion and short on politics and maybe just what the country needed. Via The New Yorker.
Once you get past the ads and the politics and the tweets and the subtweets, there was what must be the greatest, or most exciting anyway, Super Bowl ever played. The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy says it was the greatest win in Boston sports history.
Photo by Justin Higuchi via Flickr:Creative Commons. Lady Gaga 2016.
