WATCH: Why Colorado’s Michael Bennet voted ‘no’ on DeVos, Cory Gardner ‘yes’

Colorado’s Democratic and Republican U.S. senators were predictably split on today’s vote for Trump’s Department of Education pick Betsy DeVos.

The billionaire pro-voucher cabinet choice with no degree in education and no experience as a teacher or administrator became the first cabinet nominee in history to need the vice president to break a tie. Two Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski — joined Democrats in voting down her confirmation, which led to a 50-50 tie in the Senate. Vice-president Mike Pence broke that tie.

On Monday evening, Democrat Michael Bennet gave a two-minute speech on the floor of the Senate about why he would vote no.

On Tuesday he followed through with his ‘no’ vote.

Republican Cory Gardner voted ‘yes.’ Here’s his reasoning:

Photo by DonkeyHotey for Creative Commons on Flickr.