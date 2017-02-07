WATCH: Why Colorado’s Michael Bennet voted ‘no’ on DeVos, Cory Gardner ‘yes’
A tale of two senators
Colorado’s Democratic and Republican U.S. senators were predictably split on today’s vote for Trump’s Department of Education pick Betsy DeVos.
The billionaire pro-voucher cabinet choice with no degree in education and no experience as a teacher or administrator became the first cabinet nominee in history to need the vice president to break a tie. Two Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski — joined Democrats in voting down her confirmation, which led to a 50-50 tie in the Senate. Vice-president Mike Pence broke that tie.
On Monday evening, Democrat Michael Bennet gave a two-minute speech on the floor of the Senate about why he would vote no.
On Tuesday he followed through with his ‘no’ vote.
Republican Cory Gardner voted ‘yes.’ Here’s his reasoning:
Photo by DonkeyHotey for Creative Commons on Flickr.
I will Not pay any taxes to the U S Govt to fund private education or charter schools. You want to send your kids to private schools, have at it, but I’m not paying one thin dime for them. Paying for private education is your responsibility as a parent. You want to send them to public school then I am willing to continue to fork out $$$ to support public education. Better ask Betsy for Amway for a loan because my wallet is now shut for business.
The saddest part about all of this comes from the first words in your opening statement, that they were `predictably’ split on this issue. This was such an obvious decision, that they should have been `predictably’ together on it. So sad how little integrity our leaders have anymore.
It couldn’t have been the $41,600 in contributions Betsy gave this senator could it? Way to sell your vote Cory.
Mr. Gardner, you were proof that democracy in the U.S.A has failed today. You voted “yes” even after a very large majority of your constituents you represent told you to vote “no”. I understand that you took a donation of $46800 and I am reading that as “you sold the national interest for $46800”. That makes me wonder what else you will sell out for next. You have failed at your job to represent the people!
I’m happy that Bennet did the right thing. I understand that Gardner had to do what Mitch told him to do because we all know that with the GOP it is party over country.
I called and emailed both senators. The email response I got from Gardner said that he voted for DeVos because he believes strongly in public schools. Well, if that were true then he obviously has no idea who Betsy DeVos is.
Oh, there’s one other reason that probably swayed Gardner’s vote: $46,800 in campaign contributions from her to his campaign.
It should be against the law for out of state/out of district donors to contribute to a candidate’s campaign. We have the best government that money can buy.