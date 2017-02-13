Wiretap: GOP lawmakers like what they see in Trump, even if they have to squint

Don’t expect GOP lawmakers to join the resistance against Donald Trump. They like what they see. They just have to squint each morning as they read the latest Trumpian tweets. Via The New York Times.

Trump and his team: One top adviser, Stephen Miller, goes on the Sunday morning shows to defend the president’s travel ban and complain (falsely, of course) of rampant voter fraud. Meanwhile, a Trump friend also hits the morning shows to say that chief of staff Reince Priebus is “in way over his head.” Via The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council’s problems don’t seem to begin or end with troubled leader Michael Flynn. According to a New York Times report, they start at the top and then just keep going.

North Korea makes its provocative missile launch and, to this point, Donald Trump hasn’t even tweeted North Korea by name. Is this the new restrained Trump, and if so, what comes next? Via The New York Times.

Maybe the answer on foreign policy is here: Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago diplomacy. Via CNN.

E.J. Dionne: If you’re on the lookout for the next GOP assault on voters’ rights, keep an eye on Jeff Sessions, the new attorney general. You can take Coretta Scott King’s word for it. Via The Washington Post.

The problem for Neil Gorsuch: How does any self-respecting judge stand on the sidelines as Donald Trump wages war on the judiciary? Via Slate.

From The National Review: The Trump derangement syndrome and the paranoid style of anti-Trump politics.

It’s a matter of ideology vs. facts. And apparently, the Trump administration, not necessarily fact oriented, is preparing an executive order naming the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. The problem is, the Brotherhood is many things, and many of them bad, but they’re not terrorists. Via The Atlantic.

The piece that has everyone talking is Andrew Sullivan’s The Madness of King Donald in New York magazine. Sullivan makes the case – which has been made before, of course — that Trump is delusional. Actually, for Sullivan, delusional is the nice way to put it.

This may shock you, but the Grammy Awards show got political. Via The Los Angeles Times.

Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr:Creative Commons. Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C.