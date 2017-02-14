Indy reporter Marianne Goodland talks statehouse politics on KMGH

Indy reporter Marianne Goodland joined KMGH anchor Anne Trujillo on Sunday, Feb. 12 to talk about the latest news from the Colorado General Assembly. Goodland and Trujillo talked about a bill to put Colorado on Mountain Standard Time year-round (dead, but coming back as a bill to put Colorado on Daylight Savings Time year-round), a bill to mandate that charter schools receive funding equal to regular public schools, and a new bill that would allow people to take action when they see a child or a pet who appear to be in distress in a locked vehicle.

Check the show out below: