WATCH: Community gathers to support immigrant Jeanette Vizguerra
Fearing deportation, longtime Denver resident and undocumented immigrant Jeanette Vizguerra entered sanctuary in a downtown church Wednesday instead of appearing at an appointment with federal immigration officials. Videographers Roberto Lopez-Cruz and Allen Tian brought their cameras to capture the emotional day.
Read the full story here.
Photo by Allen Tian. Video by Roberto Lopez-Cruz and Allen Tian.
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
Keep in touch
EVENTS
Indy reporter Marianne Goodland talks statehouse politics on KMGH
Indy reporter Marianne Goodland joined KMGH anchor Anne Trujillo on Sunday, Feb. 12 to talk about the latest news from the Colorado General Assembly. Goodland […]Read More
THE BLOGS
The Home Front: Felonies spike in northern Colorado, homicides rise in Denver
Felonies have spiked in northern Colorado, reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “The Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which spans Larimer and Jackson counties, filed […]Read More