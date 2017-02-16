WATCH: Community gathers to support immigrant Jeanette Vizguerra

Allen Tian
February 15, 2017
WATCH: Community gathers to support immigrant Jeanette Vizguerra

Fearing deportation, longtime Denver resident and undocumented immigrant Jeanette Vizguerra entered sanctuary in a downtown church Wednesday instead of appearing at an appointment with federal immigration officials. Videographers Roberto Lopez-Cruz and Allen Tian brought their cameras to capture the emotional day.

Read the full story here.

Photo by Allen Tian. Video by Roberto Lopez-Cruz and Allen Tian. 

