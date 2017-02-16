Wiretap: Trump brings in another inexperienced billionaire to help straighten things out

Donald Trump brings in a billionaire friend to review the intelligence agencies. The billionaire friend, shockingly, has no experience in national security. To say that the intelligence community is unhappy is to say that the Trump administration has a leakage problem. Via The New York Times.

Who does Trump blame for firing Mike Flynn? (Hint: It’s not the person who actually fired him, which would be, of course, Donald Trump). He does blame, and not necessarily in this order, the press, the intelligence agencies and Hillary Clinton. Via The New Yorker.

What do we know about the Dreamer who was arrested by ICE agents in Seattle? Was the arrest a mistake or does it herald a new and frightening beginning to Trump’s policy on undocumented immigrants? Via Vox.

Trump is taking a breather from all the turmoil at the White House to hold a campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Fla. Presumably, he won’t set up a situation room there. Via Politico.

Liberal columnist E.J. Dionne writes that it’s time to admit the truth that Trump is simply unfit for the job. Via The Washington Post.

Conservative columnist George Will writes that it’s time to face facts and have Congress take back from the president the ability to make war — trade war, that is. Via The Washington Post.

From The National Review: Charles Krauthammer says that Trump has done Israel a big favor in calling for new settlements, not to mention that whole thing about the two-state solution.

Peter Beinart: Why is it that Netanyahu doesn’t seem to care about the Iran nuclear deal any more? Does it mean he never really believed it endangered Israel? Via Forward.

No matter what Republicans try to do, including going from town halls to town calls, they won’t be able to escape town hall hell. Via Real Clear Politics.

Remember when Trump was going to erase Obama’s legacy overnight? Well, Trump is not quite a month into the job, and that seems to be the last thing on anyone’s mind. Via New York magazine.

In the Trump era, journalists find a new sense of mission and a real loss of sleep. New Yorker editor David Remnick advises his colleagues: “If you’re already exhausted after three and a half weeks, you’d better buck up.” Via The New York Times.

Illustration by Thomas Galvez via Flickr:Creative Commons