Wiretap: Trump’s deportation rules target the vulnerable and scare everyone else

Donald Trump’s new rules on deportation — which could be used to target nearly all immigrants living in the country illegally and make it easier to find, arrest and deport them — point the way toward deporting millions. Via The New York Times.

Amy Davidson: Trump’s new policy is based on targeting the most vulnerable and scaring everyone else. Via The New Yorker.

James Fallows: Trump’s “enemy of the people” shtick he uses in hammering the press is worse than you think. Fallows writes that it represents his entire ethos, which is to get away with whatever you can get away with. Via The Atlantic.

It only took 68 bomb threats in six weeks for Trump to finally condemn the rising tide of anti-Semitism. Via The Los Angeles Times.

Gen. H.R. McMaster, who said yes to Donald Trump’s offer to be his national security adviser, is most famous for being the soldier who knows how to say no. In writing the book “Dereliction of Duty,” he ripped the Joint Chiefs of Staff for being too timid to tell the president that his Vietnam strategy wouldn’t work. Via The Washington Post.

It’s no secret that many Republicans are trying to avoid confrontational town halls during the current congressional recess. But according to Roll Call, only 10 Republicans are hosting in-person events. Maybe even more surprising, there are only 19 Democrats doing the same.

The New York Times takes a tour of three town halls that Republicans did hold on Tuesday. You can sum them up by saying one constituent offered Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley a bottle of Tums.

From The National Review: Democrats threaten to eat their own — to the delight of otherwise worried Republicans.

Harry Belafonte just turned 90. And The Nation remembers 49 years ago when the singer and activist hosted The Tonight Show for a week. Among his guests were Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., just months before both were killed. Television was never quite the same again.

It was 75 years ago that Colorado Gov. Ralph Carr stood up against the internment of Japanese Americans in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor. All it cost him was his political career. Via The Denver Post.

Photo via Lawren, Flickr: Creative Commons