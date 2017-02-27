Indy reporter Marianne Goodland talks statehouse politics on KMGH

February 27, 2017 Events No Comments
Indy reporter Marianne Goodland talks statehouse politics on KMGH

Indy reporter Marianne Goodland joined KMGH anchor Anne Trujillo on Sunday, Feb. 19 to talk about the latest news from the Colorado General Assembly. Goodland and Trujillo talked about efforts to reform the state’s construction defects laws, which builders and developers claims keeps them from building affordable condos; a bill to make so-called “sanctuary cities” liable when undocumented residents commit crimes within their jurisdictions (it failed) and a measure that will lift the sales tax on diapers.

Check the show out below:

About the Author

Marianne Goodland

has been a political journalist since 1998. She covered the state capitol for the Silver & Gold Record from 1998 to 2009 and for The Colorado Statesman in 2010-11 and 2013-14. Since 2010 she also has covered the General Assembly for newspapers in northeastern Colorado. She was recognized with awards from the Colorado Press Association for feature writing and informational graphics for her work with the Statesman in 2012.

