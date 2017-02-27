Indy reporter Marianne Goodland talks statehouse politics on KMGH

Indy reporter Marianne Goodland joined KMGH anchor Anne Trujillo on Sunday, Feb. 19 to talk about the latest news from the Colorado General Assembly. Goodland and Trujillo talked about efforts to reform the state’s construction defects laws, which builders and developers claims keeps them from building affordable condos; a bill to make so-called “sanctuary cities” liable when undocumented residents commit crimes within their jurisdictions (it failed) and a measure that will lift the sales tax on diapers.

Check the show out below:

