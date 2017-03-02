Wiretap: The new attorney general did meet with Russians; he just didn’t bother to reveal it

Attorney General Jeff Sessions had at least two meetings with the Russian ambassador during the Trump campaign. When asked during his confirmation meetings, he said he didn’t have any. There seems to be, at minimum, a discrepancy here. Via The Washington Post.

Obama aides rushed to preserve evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election, spreading it around to various departments to ensure that somebody had to find it. The effort seems to have worked. Via The New York Times.

Some might have considered Trump’s congressional address an above-average speech by Trumpian standards. But The New Yorker’s Amy Davidson considered it a piece of shameless expediency.

Trump’s speech may not have been a pivot, but it did set a new, and apparently necessary, tone. For one night at least. Via The New York Times.

Forget about Trump’s speech if you can and concentrate instead, New Republic’s Brian Beutler writes, on the shameful response by the media.

If you were looking for a bold Democratic response to the Trump speech, you needed to be able to speak Spanish. DREAMer Astrid Silvia spoke for resistance Democrats in her speech shown on Univision and Telemundo. In the English language response, former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear spoke an entirely different language — both literally and figuratively. Via Vox.

A DREAMer, who came to the country illegally at age 7 from Argentina, was detained by ICE agents in Mississippi after holding a news conference about her fears for migrants in the country without documents. Via The Los Angeles Times.

Word from Rex Tillerson’s State Department: Anxious and listless days as career employees worry that the Trump administration is serious about those huge cuts and really wants to blow the place up. Via The Atlantic.

Rich Lowry: In appreciation of a deconstructed administrative state. Via The New York Post.

There has to be a better way to board an airplane, doesn’t there? The airlines are trying — and thus far, failing — to figure it out. Via The Wall Street Journal.

The Tim Tebow Story: The noble and ever-continuing pursuit of failure, which seems to be heading toward its final chapter. Via ESPN.

Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr: Creative Commons. Then-Governor Mike Pence of Indiana and then-U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama speaking to supporters at an immigration policy speech hosted by Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona in August 2016.