Colorado congressman: “Rogue” ICE agent drove Denver immigrant into sanctuary
The decision to deny Denver immigrant Jeanette Vizguerra a stay of deportation, driving her into sanctuary in a church basement, was the work of a “rogue” ICE agent who broke with agency protocol, Colorado Congressman Jared Polis told media today.
“Normally it would be a very routine thing [for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE] to say okay, we won’t deport you because you’re here waiting on your legal status,” Polis explained during a visit with Vizguerra in the First Unitarian church in downtown Denver, where Vizguerra has taken sanctuary. She has had an application for a U Visa — given to victims of violent crimes — pending for more than a year.
Instead, Polis said, ICE agent Jeff Lynch “has broken with what the agency normally does” by refusing to grant Vizguerra the stay of deportation she sought earlier this month.
The decision to name the agent involved was a considered one: “We made a point of naming the rogue ICE official,” Polis said, “and we will be encouraging ICE in Washington and the Department of Homeland Security to look into the conduct of this rogue employee.”
Asked how he knew that Lynch was a “rogue” employee and not simply operating under the instructions of a new administration, Polis said. “We certainly hope that that’s not the case.” At least for now, he said, the actions of Lynch are “unprecedented” and a departure from the agency’s stated guidelines.
Polis says ICE has so far been “extremely unresponsive” to his office. ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok told The Colorado Independent that the agency is currently working on a response to the congressman’s remarks today. This story will be updated when that statement becomes available.
Polis has been working with Vizguerra and her attorney Hans Meyer on this case for more than four years. Meyer said that the local ICE office has refused to provide documentation explaining its actions, a move he said “causes us major concerns, because it seems to indicate that there is some sort of personal ICE vendetta against Jeanette Vizguerra.”
In response to ICE’s recent actions, Polis, who represents Colorado’s 2nd district, will work with U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette to request a formal deferral of action while Vizguerra awaits news of her visa.
In the meantime, Vizguerra is living full time in the church basement. Her children visit on the weekends, but she is apart from them throughout the week while they are in school.
She sleeps in a former archive room that has been reserved as a place for sanctuary since 2013. Both Vizguerra and immigrant Arturo Hernandez Garcia have previously taken refuge in the church.
Vizguerra, 45, is originally from Mexico, but she has lived in Denver for nearly 20 years, working as a janitor and labor organizer and volunteering with several progressive groups.In 2009, she was pulled over for a traffic violation and later convicted of using a false Social Security number and eventually was ordered deported. She regularly checked in with immigration officials and was granted at least five stays of removal. Under the Obama administration, she was not considered a priority for deportation.
“This moment is very bad for me,” Vizguerra told the assembled media, who crowded around with notepads, microphones and large TV cameras. Today marked more than two weeks in sanctuary, and though she appeared exhausted, she maintained her stoic and determined tone.
While her young grandson Santiago crawled on her lap, she said, “This state is my home. And I will continue working to change this immigration system. My family need[s] me, and I need my kids.”
Photo credit: Allen Tian, The Colorado Independent
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
1 Comment
Leave a Response
Keep in touch
EVENTS
Indy reporter Marianne Goodland talks statehouse politics on KMGH
Indy reporter Marianne Goodland joined KMGH anchor Anne Trujillo on Sunday, Feb. 19 to talk about the latest news from the Colorado General Assembly. Goodland and […]Read More
THE BLOGS
The Home Front: A rough day for law enforcement on the newspaper front pages in Colorado
A Loveland police sergeant charged with assault. A state investigation into a sheriff’s detective in Fremont. A probe into the Denver police department’s number two […]Read More
So is THIS the kind of action that makes America GREAT again? I’m just wondering, because it doesn’t seem that great to me, but I could be missing some huge reason to be rejoicing, here. I’d hate to deprive myself of that.
But how does THIS type of mean spirited, harsh action come across as anything but cowardly, xenophobic and nasty? The people they are screwing with are NOT criminals, these are regular people who are just doing what people have done here for hundreds of years, trying to make a better life for themselves and their kids.
And so with a new president, the entire country does a pivot into fascism and xenophobia that we haven’t seen here and DON’T need. And just WHERE does it stop? At what point do these VERMIN decide who is and isn’t good enough for THEIR America? Who is to decide what the marker is for “good enough”? At this point, it’s only those who MIGHT have a foreign sounding name, especially those who sound MEXICAN (paying attention, Don Lopez?), who are really at risk, though anyone who looks or sounds Muslim is also in danger.
This is NOT how a GREAT country acts. This is how a small minded, frightened LITTLE country acts. Cute how all it took was ONE election to turn us into THIS.
Thanks, republicans. THIS is YOUR doing. I hope you’re happy about it, because the rest of us WHO AREN’T INSANE don’t like this at all. You’ve turned this country into a trash heap, and it’s taken you less than 2 MONTHS to do it. THIS is GREAT? I don’t think so. This is a freaking debacle.