Wiretap: Remember how tough it was to pass Obamacare? Repealing it isn’t easy either

The Obamacare replacement is finally on its way. Or is it? House conservatives are in revolt. Major conservative groups are in opposition. Moderate Republicans are worried. President Trump promises to play deal-maker. And Paul Ryan gives a Joe Namath-like guarantee of victory. In any case, health care analysts are saying that millions would be at risk of losing their insurance. Via The New York Times.

Assuming the new health care bill passes the House, it would still have to find its way through a list of arcane Senate rules before it could get to Donald Trump’s desk. Via Vox.

The New Yorker’s John Cassidy sums up the bill this way: It’s harmful, regressive and wrong.

After Trump’s tweetstorm accusing Barack Obama of tapping his phone, Trump’s aides and defenders have suddenly gone quiet. Via The New York Times.

According to a draft plan, the Trump administration is considering cutting funds for the Coast Guard, the TSA and FEMA in order to pay for the border wall. Apparently, Mexico still isn’t chipping in. Via The Washington Post.

Trump loved WikiLeaks as a candidate. But as a president, he really doesn’t like leaks of any kind. Via The Washington Post.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Irvine Law School, writes that Trump’s new and improved travel ban is still wrong, irrational and illegal. Via The Los Angeles Times.

From The National Review, liberals are wrong about Neil Gorsuch and they’re wrong about how the Supreme Court should work.

Gorsuch is no Scalia, but replacing a conservative with a conservative would still be leading the Supreme Court in the wrong direction. Via CNN.

Life in the new Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA’s science office has removed “science” from its mission statement. Via The New Republic.

The European Union was once a racist, far-right project. And it could soon be again. Via Foreign Policy.

