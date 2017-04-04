Wiretap: AG Sessions is onto something new, targeting agreements on police violence
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has moved from illegal immigration to another contentious topic — police violence. And the outcry may be nearly as loud. Sessions has announced that the Justice Department will review dozens of federal agreements with troubled police forces, like those in Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri, to ensure that “the individual misdeeds of bad actors should not impugn” what police do “in keeping American communities safe.” Via The New York Times.
The Washington Post is reporting that Blackwater founder Erik Prince held a secret meeting with a close Vladimir Putin ally in early January in order to set up a back-channel line of communication between Moscow and then-president-elect Donald Trump.
The terms of the Senate fight over Neil Gorsuch seem to be set. Despite Michael Bennet’s decision not to join his party’s filibuster of Gorsuch, Democrats now have the votes to filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination. And Republicans have the votes to employ the nuclear option to ban filibusters for Supreme Court nominees. Via The New York Times.
If you’re confused about the so-called nuclear option and what it means to the Supreme Court confirmation process, Vox has the explainer for you.
Those worried about conflicts of interest in the White House might want to know that the Trump trusts allow the president to withdraw as much money as he wants from his businesses whenever he wants — and without having to tell anyone. Via ProPublica.
Can new levels of Democratic fury and whole bunch of Democratic cash help a 30-year-old candidate win the Georgia congressional seat once held by Newt Gingrich? It could be close. Via New York magazine.
More bad news for Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s controversial counter-terrorism adviser. The Forward is reporting that as a political leader in Hungary in 2007, Gorka publicly supported a violent, racist and anti-Semitic militia. The Forward has the video to prove it.
One of the big questions still hanging over the Russian 2016 hacking scandal: Did Barack Obama blow it? In his effort not to interfere with the presidential campaign, did Obama, in fact, help turn the tide for Trump? Via Politico.
Byron York: Adam Schiff went to the White House to clear up the Devin Nunes affair. And yet, after Schiff saw the same materials Nunes saw, he refused to clear up anything. Via The Washington Examiner.
It’s a rare occurrence, but in this case it happened. Both the left and right agreed that Fox News’s Chris Wallace destroyed EPA head Scott Pruitt in an interview about climate change. Via The Washington Post.
Is Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch the unqualified villain Democrats portray him as? Not according to Mark Joseph Stern. Via Slate.com
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/jurisprudence/2017/01/neil_gorsuch_is_not_a_villain.html
Did former national security adviser Susan Rice request the identities of U.S. persons in raw intelligence reports that connect to the Donald Trump transition team and campaign? Some US officials think so. Via Bloomberg.com
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-04-03/top-obama-adviser-sought-names-of-trump-associates-in-intel
In an attempt to outdo the infamous “Russian dossier” story that was quickly shown by BuzzFeed to be so dubious it was laughable, CNN is now refuting a story it refused to cover. Maybe President Trump was right about the media. Via the Federalist
http://thefederalist.com/2017/04/04/why-is-cnn-refuting-the-susan-rice-story-it-refuses-to-cover/
Americans who believe President Trump’s ties to Russia may lead to his impeachment will be disappointed to hear Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe’s evaluation. Via Lawnewz.com
http://lawnewz.com/trump/even-mr-impeachment-himself-laurence-tribe-says-trump-russia-ties-wont-knock-him-out-of-office/
Look who’s racial profiling now! Walter Reed Middle School in North Hollywood faces layoffs and increased class sizes due to a law limiting funds for schools with a higher white student body. Via abc7.com
http://abc7.com/education/race-based-school-budget-cuts-spark-outrage-in-noho/1818792/