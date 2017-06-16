Factivists unite!

Susan Greene
June 16, 2017 Just In 2 Comments
Factivists unite!

AP isn’t the only style we’re big on here at The Indy.

Now we’ve made our own, uh, fashion statement — modeled here by political reporter Corey Hutchins.

Our blue t-shirt with “FACTIVIST” on the front and the logo of your favorite nonprofit news site on the back will make you the envy of your friends and give your Brietbart-reading uncle something to beef about over Easter brunch.

Get yours now by making a one-time donation to The Colorado Independent of at least $100, or becoming a recurring donor of at least $10/month. (Please include a note with your size when you donate.)

Buy one for the news junkie in your life. Then buy another for yourself.

Wear it proudly.

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Susan Greene

2 Comments

  1. John on said:

    Would love to have a t-shirt but we’re kind of tapped out. Given over $400 in recurring $10 monthly donations for over two years, then separate donations when asked, and just recently two $100 tickets for the Amy Goodman fundraiser. I’d love to have one, but I’d need to unsubscribe from our current $10 a month and then have to resubscribe! Right??? :(

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>