News junkies unite!

AP isn’t the only style we’re big on here at The Indy. Now we’ve made our own, uh, fashion statement modeled here by political reporter Corey Hutchins. Our blue t-shirt with “FACTIVIST” on the front and the logo of your favorite nonprofit news site on the back will make you the envy of your friends and give your Brietbart-reading uncle something to beef about over Easter brunch. Order now by making a $100 tax-deductible one-time donation or $10 monthly recurring donation. Buy one for the news junkie in your life. Then buy another for yourself. Wear it proudly. Factivism is sexy. Factivism makes you strong.