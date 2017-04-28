EVENT: People’s Climate March this Saturday

Environmental groups and social-, racial- and economic justice groups will be marching for climate action this Saturday in Denver and 11 other cities in Colorado.

The events are among the 330 sister marches throughout the U.S. and globally to rally for public policies that recognize and seek to slow climate change.

“Climate change is the most critical issue facing my generation,” said Seth Maddox, one of the co-founders of People’s Climate of Colorado, a new nonprofit formed to support the march. “On the 100th day of the Trump administration, we march together to resist the undermining of environmental protections, the assault on clean water and air, and the attacks against indigenous communities, workers, people of color, immigrants, youth and students, working families, the LGBT+ community, women, and others whose rights are threatened.”

Denver’s march begins at 10:00 at Denver’s Civic Center. Organizers say more than 20,000 people have expressed interest in attending.

Similar marches will be held in Colorado Springs, Greeley, Carbondale, Steamboat Springs, Pueblo, Durango, and Pagosa Springs. Click here for more information.

Flickr photo courtesy of Tony Webster.