 bg

Head of Eagle County schools named finalist for Jeffco superintendent post

Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat Colorado
May 02, 2017 Politics No Comments
Head of Eagle County schools named finalist for Jeffco superintendent post
 This story first appeared in Chalkbeat Colorado

Outspoken Eagle County Schools superintendent Jason Glass is the sole finalist for the superintendent position in Jeffco Public Schools, the state’s second largest district and one that has experienced political upheaval in recent years.

The Jeffco school board called a special meeting Monday to affirm the pick after two days of interviews with six applicants last week.

 By Colorado law, school districts must publicly name superintendent finalists two weeks before they are appointed. During the next two weeks, the district will work on a contract proposal with Glass. The board is set to vote on the contract May 16 in a public meeting.

Jeffco board members at Monday’s meeting spoke highly of Glass, noting his work in Eagle schools on starting a seal of biliteracy and giving him credit for “doing his homework” on Jeffco’s plans.

“I know it sounds funny, but I really was inspired,” said board member Susan Harmon. “And I needed to be inspired.”

Glass would not start the job before the summer.

“I am honored and excited to be considered for the position of Superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools,” Glass said in a statement released by the Jeffco district. “I am genuinely humbled to be selected as the finalist.”

Former Jeffco superintendent Dan McMinimee is still under contract with the district until the end of June, although his role was redefined so that he could step down after the board announced they would launch a search for his replacement.

McMinimee had experience as an assistant superintendent, but had never been a superintendent before being hired in Jeffco in 2014.

The school board put a premium on finding someone with past experience as a superintendent in its search for a replacement. Glass has been superintendent in Eagle County since 2013. Before that, he was Iowa’s Director of Education.

The Eagle district has almost 7,000 students, of which about 41 percent qualify for free or discounted lunch — a measure of poverty — and about 31 percent are English learners.

Jeffco has more than 86,000 students, of which about 31 percent qualify for free or discounted lunch and about 8 percent are English learners.

Glass frequently writes editorials for the local newspaper, voicing urgency on issues such as state testing and the need to increase school funding in Colorado. He has also not hesitated to take on the State Board of Education. Last year, Glass criticized the board after it voted down a resolution supporting seals of biliteracy, the add-on to a diploma that Eagle County schools offers.

According to an Eagle County district website, Glass has a bachelor’s degree in political science, two masters degrees and a doctorate in education.

Jeffco hired a search firm, Ray and Associates, to conduct a national search for the position the resulted in 69 applicants. Eleven qualified were presented to the board, and six were interviewed.

Jeffco school board president Ron Mitchell said the board asked candidates whether they were open to being named one of several finalists. Mitchell said the candidates in general were open to the idea but only if it was an “authentic” part of the process, and not if the board had a clear favorite.

Mitchell said Glass did rise to the top and said it would not have been fair to publicly name more finalists.

“We would not have wanted the community to point us in different direction,” Mitchell said, noting that the board used input from the community in vetting the candidates.

Leadership in Jeffco has been in flux because of sharp swings in recent school board elections. McMinimee was hired after a conservative board majority took control of the board. Those board members were recalled in November 2015, replaced by three members backed by a coalition of well-connected parents, high-profile county Democrats and the teachers union.

 

 

 

 

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat Colorado

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

"Small Media, Big News"

- Founded, 2006. Born again, 2013.

THE HOME FRONT

THE HOME FRONT

Today's front pages from across Colorado

WIRETAP

WIRETAP

Must-reads from around the web

DONATE

What people are reading

KGNU Community Radio

Hear headlines from The Indy every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2:55 pm

KEEP IN TOUCH

Just In

img
FRACTURED: Roughneck politics
img
The wine industry’s battle with climate change
img
The Home Front: Anonymous racist letter sent to Colorado family: You’re ‘in Trump’s country now’
img
Lawmakers pull provider fee bill back from the brink, negotiations continue
img
Unaffiliated? You can vote in Colorado’s 2018 party primaries. But should the party you choose be public information?
img
‘Moderate’ Colorado Democrat Noel Ginsburg is running for governor. Here’s what that means.
img
FRACTURED: Showdown in Boulder County
img
Provider fee deal falling apart, rural schools say “leave us out.”
img
Wiretap: Trump guarantees pre-existing conditions will be covered, but he can’t say how
img
The Home Front: Of course someone in Colorado sells free-range bison pot jerky
img
Four of Colorado’s top climate scientists on grief, activism and hope.
img
Littwin: After 100 days, it’s not all Trump’s fault (just mostly)
img
The Home Front: A Colorado jail guard assaulted an inmate. Now he’s going to jail for it.
img
A bill to close a dark-money loophole dies in Colorado
img
Colorado newspaper publisher: No lawsuit against senator for ‘fake news’ claim after all
img
Fact-checking Trump’s Antiquities Act order
img
Everyone hates how Colorado funds its schools. So who is going to fix it?
img
The Home Front: Investigators confirm probe into gas well near house explosion
img
Wiretap: In a blast from the past, Trump insists his tax cut plan would pay for itself
img
Judge says ex-Congressman Bob Beauprez’s group must pay $17,000 in campaign finance fines
scroll
Read More

EVENTS

img
EVENT: People’s Climate March this Saturday

Environmental groups and social-, racial- and economic justice groups will be marching for climate action this Saturday in Denver and 11 other cities in Colorado. […]

Read More
img
Indy reporter Marianne Goodland talks statehouse politics on KMGH

TWITTER

THE BLOGS

img
The Home Front: Anonymous racist letter sent to Colorado family: You’re ‘in Trump’s country now’

“A racist letter sent anonymously to a Longmont family last week has spotlighted community fears that Donald Trump’s administration has emboldened messages of discrimination in […]

Read More

FACEBOOK