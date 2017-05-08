How to be an active ally to refugees and immigrants

What does it mean to be an ally to the immigrant and refugee community?

Bestselling author Helen Thorpe, whose book on the topic of refugee resettlement will be published this fall, describes her experiences getting to know various refugee families in Denver.

Join Thorpe and community members on Tuesday, May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m, at the Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd, to hear what she has learned.

Come find inspiration to get to know your refugee and immigrant neighbors better.

Illustrations by Libby VanderPloeg and Design*Sponge