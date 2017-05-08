Lunchtime meet-and-greet with Denver EPA employees

This week marks Public Service Recognition Week, a national opportunity to honor the men and women who serve our nation as federal, state, county and local government employees.

On Thursday, May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m, Together We Will Colorado is hosting a lunchtime meet-and-greet with Environmental Protection Agency employees.

The EPA faces deep cuts under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, which calls for the elimination of air and water quality protection grants and the slashing of 14 climate protection programs.

The Colorado health department currently receives about one-third of its budget from the EPA, or about $28 million, to support environmental programs.

This event is an opportunity to meet EPA employees and let them know that their work, and their committment to environmental protection, matters to you.

The event will be held at EPA Region 8 Headquarters in Denver, 1595 Wynkoop St.

RSVP and find complete event details here.

Photo credit: Bob Berwyn