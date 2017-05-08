Denver’s safety oversight board blasts Hancock administration’s decision in jail killing case

“The community expects that when deputies engage in misconduct, the Department of Safety will impose discipline that matches the seriousness of that misconduct. The facts of Mr. Marshall’s death are very alarming,” it reads. “We believe, based on prior documented discipline, that the relatively short suspensions imposed on three deputies last week by your office do not match the seriousness of the wrongdoing in this case.”

The Hancock administration long has been criticized for its management of Denver’s Sheriff’s Department, which runs the city’s increasingly crowded city and county jails. Upon losing a $6.5 million jury verdict in deputies’ 2010 killing of homeless street preacher Marvin Booker, Hancock promised sweeping reforms in the department and appointed a new sheriff, Patrick Firman, as a “change agent.” Yet, 15 months after Firman took over, Marshall was killed in an incident strikingly similar to Booker’s.

The Colorado Independent sued the city for videotapes of the Marshall incident, which showed officers piling around him in a sallyport of the jail, and later restraining his lifeless body and standing around several minutes after he had choked on his vomit.

After taking nearly a year and a half to investigate, Hancock’s administration announced last month that it’s suspending Deputy Carlos Hernandez and Capt. James Johnson without pay for 10 days. Deputy Bret Garegnani faces a 16-day suspension after the investigation found he pressed on “various vital, sensitive areas of inmate Marshall’s body, on and off, for approximately 11 minutes after inmate Marshall was heavily restrained, in the prone position and had already gone unconscious and vomited.”

Marshall’s family and civil rights advocates slammed the disciplinary decisions as “mere slaps on the wrist” that were “shockingly light” and “spineless.”

Five of the seven members of the Citizen Oversight Board seemed to agree.

“To make a lasting impact on the culture of the DSD, the Department of Safety must also be willing to hold deputies accountable for serious wrongdoing,” reads the letter to O’Malley from board chairwoman Mary Davis, vice-chairman Francisco “Cisco” Gallardo, secretary Mark Brown and members Katrina Banks and Pastor Paul Burleson.