The Indy’s Marianne Goodland on this week’s Politics Unplugged

Staff Report
May 08, 2017 Capitol Dispatch No Comments
The Indy’s Marianne Goodland on this week’s Politics Unplugged

This week on KMGH-7’s Politics Unplugged: the hospital provider fee, what’s next for transportation and how did the 2017 General Assembly fare?

 

 

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Staff Report

Because no one wants to take the blame. "But that's socialism!" "I know, right!"
tips@coloradoindependent.com | @CoIndependent

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>