WATCH. LISTEN: Indy reporter Marianne Goodland rocks the harp in the Colorado House

Staff Report
May 10, 2017 Just In No Comments
Marianne Goodland’s public service doesn’t end with getting scoops at the Capitol for The Colorado Independent.

On this final day of the legislative session, she drew up her harp to the press table on the House floor and let her fingers trade their keystrokes for its strings.

Here’s some of her serenade, videotaped from 9News reporter Brandon Rittiman:

Think you could top that harp joke on the House floor? Colorado Public Radio’s Vic Vela gave it a shot.

How good was it? The music apparently kept The Denver Business Journal’s Ed Sealover from important work.

Stressful session? Relaaaaaaax, it’s over.

Goodland. Good harp. Good work.

