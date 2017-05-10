WATCH. LISTEN: Indy reporter Marianne Goodland rocks the harp in the Colorado House
Marianne Goodland’s public service doesn’t end with getting scoops at the Capitol for The Colorado Independent.
On this final day of the legislative session, she drew up her harp to the press table on the House floor and let her fingers trade their keystrokes for its strings.
Here’s some of her serenade, videotaped from 9News reporter Brandon Rittiman:
At the #coleg press table: @MGoodland hates to keep harping on this, but… pic.twitter.com/pAhN4XO717
— Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) May 10, 2017
Think you could top that harp joke on the House floor? Colorado Public Radio’s Vic Vela gave it a shot.
.@MGoodland playing the harp beautifully in #coleg. Finally something with strings attached everyone can get behind. pic.twitter.com/sioofAcJpO
— Vic Vela (@VicVela1) May 10, 2017
How good was it? The music apparently kept The Denver Business Journal’s Ed Sealover from important work.
Shout-out to @MGoodland, playing harp on #coleg House floor. This is what I'm listening to instead of debate on @COEnergyOffice. #denbizlive
— Ed Sealover (@ESealoverDenBiz) May 10, 2017
Stressful session? Relaaaaaaax, it’s over.
@MGoodland providing some relaxation on sine die during a House recess. #coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/BfWcfjnVJj
— Bente Birkeland (@BenteBirkeland) May 10, 2017
Goodland. Good harp. Good work.
