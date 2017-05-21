LISTEN: The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode I
Well, we finally did it: The Colorado Independent has made a podcast.
In our pilot episode of “The Indy Weekly Podcast” — we don’t even have a proper name yet — reporters Corey Hutchins and Kelsey Ray dish on the top stories they wrote this past week, including some thoughts and tidbits that didn’t make it to print.
In the wake of the recent home explosion in Firestone and Attorney General Cynthia Coffman’s decision Thursday to appeal the Martinez ruling on behalf of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, this week we had a lot to say about one subject in particular: Oil and gas.
Check it out. We’d love to know what you think.
_
Photo credit: Garry Knight, Creative Commons, Flickr
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
KEEP IN TOUCH
EVENTS
The Indy’s Marianne Goodland on this week’s Politics Unplugged
This week on KMGH-7’s Politics Unplugged: the hospital provider fee, what’s next for transportation and how did the 2017 General Assembly fare?Read More
THE BLOGS
GREENE: In opposing appeal of landmark oil-and-gas ruling, Hick is more talk than action
A constitutional crisis. The phrase kept popping up Thursday when Attorney General Cynthia Coffman seemed to have bucked Gov. John Hickenlooper’s wishes by appealing a […]Read More