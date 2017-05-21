LISTEN: The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode I

Well, we finally did it: The Colorado Independent has made a podcast.

In our pilot episode of “The Indy Weekly Podcast” — we don’t even have a proper name yet — reporters Corey Hutchins and Kelsey Ray dish on the top stories they wrote this past week, including some thoughts and tidbits that didn’t make it to print.

In the wake of the recent home explosion in Firestone and Attorney General Cynthia Coffman’s decision Thursday to appeal the Martinez ruling on behalf of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, this week we had a lot to say about one subject in particular: Oil and gas.

Check it out. We’d love to know what you think.

Photo credit: Garry Knight, Creative Commons, Flickr