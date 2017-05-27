We won an award!
Readers,
We are thrilled and pleased to announce that we have been awarded Colorado Common Cause’s Champions for Democracy award for our reporting.
We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this honor.
Learn about the work being done in Colorado on the issues of voting rights, government accountability and transparency, and money in politics at Colorado Common Cause’s 2017 Champions for Democracy Awards Luncheon.
On Tuesday, June 13th from noon to 1 p.m., enjoy a free lunch while learning how Colorado Common Cause works to strengthen public participation and ensure that government serves the public interest. We will honor several special guests who are committed to strengthening our democracy in Colorado, including the Pike’s Peak Equality Coalition, Colorado Ethics Watch, and the Colorado Independent.
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
1 Comment
Leave a Response
KEEP IN TOUCH
EVENTS
We won an award!
Readers, We are thrilled and pleased to announce that we have been awarded Colorado Common Cause’s Champions for Democracy award for our reporting. We hope […]Read More
THE BLOGS
As GOP El Paso County Commissioners redraw their own district lines, progressive activists have a message: We’re watching
Democrats in Colorado’s heaviest Republican county are ringing alarm bells as a board of five GOP public officials sets out to redraw their own district […]Read More
You folks deserve it! I wish it came with a stipend of several million bucks, because you deserve that too. Please keep bringing us the best news coverage in and about Colorado.