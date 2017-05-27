We won an award!

Staff Report
May 26, 2017 Events 1 Comment
We won an award!
Readers,
We are thrilled and pleased to announce that we have been awarded Colorado Common Cause’s Champions for Democracy award for our reporting.
We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this honor.
Learn about the work being done in Colorado on the issues of voting rights, government accountability and transparency, and money in politics at Colorado Common Cause’s 2017 Champions for Democracy Awards Luncheon.
On Tuesday, June 13th from noon to 1 p.m., enjoy a free lunch while learning how Colorado Common Cause works to strengthen public participation and ensure that government serves the public interest. We will honor several special guests who are committed to strengthening our democracy in Colorado, including the Pike’s Peak Equality Coalition, Colorado Ethics Watch, and the Colorado Independent.

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Staff Report

Because no one wants to take the blame. "But that's socialism!" "I know, right!"
tips@coloradoindependent.com | @CoIndependent

1 Comment

  1. Terry C on said:

    You folks deserve it! I wish it came with a stipend of several million bucks, because you deserve that too. Please keep bringing us the best news coverage in and about Colorado.

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>