The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 2: George Brauchler is having trouble sleeping

Reporter Corey Hutchins recently received a text at almost 3 o’clock in the morning from an unexpected sender: Arapahoe County DA and Republican candidate for governor George Braucher.

Keeping him up at night? Colorado’s Hospital Provider Fee. Corey sat down with Mr. Brauchler for the Indy’s second-ever podcast episode to talk TABOR, flip-flopping, and whether you should ever support something you think is unconstitutional.

Photo credit: Garry Knight, Creative Commons, Flickr