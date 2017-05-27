The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 2: George Brauchler is having trouble sleeping
Reporter Corey Hutchins recently received a text at almost 3 o’clock in the morning from an unexpected sender: Arapahoe County DA and Republican candidate for governor George Braucher.
Keeping him up at night? Colorado’s Hospital Provider Fee. Corey sat down with Mr. Brauchler for the Indy’s second-ever podcast episode to talk TABOR, flip-flopping, and whether you should ever support something you think is unconstitutional.
Photo credit: Garry Knight, Creative Commons, Flickr
