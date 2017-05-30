Wiretap: Lining up on the side of Paris climate accord: Liberals, Europeans and big bidness

This is something you probably never expected to hear, but it’s not just liberals and Europeans who are pushing Donald Trump to stick with the Paris climate change accord. It’s also big business, and that includes big oil business, that is intensely lobbying him to keep America in line with the other 194 countries that have signed on. Via CNN Money.

Two takes from The Atlantic on what Trump accomplished on his foreign trip. Conservative scholar Elliot Cohen says aside from some firm handshakes and awkward sword dances, not much. Conservative writer David Frum says the trip was a catastrophe for U.S.-Europe relations.

Trump may have caused a rift with Europe but it was Angela Merkel’s speech exposing the rift that was the real blunder with its risks of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Via Financial Times. And yet, in Germany, even Merkel’s political rivals rush to her side when it comes to criticism from Trump. Via The Washington Post.

From The National Review: Think of it this way, would Jared Kushner be a key adviser to any president who wasn’t his father-in-law?

Matt Taibbi: The lesson of Montana and Greg Gianforte is that many people would rather vote for a clearly deranged Republican than a Democrat. Isn’t it time that the Democrats started noticing? Via Rolling Stone.

Why does Trump’s latest travel ban keep getting slammed in federal court? Maybe because, as one judge put it, it “drips with intolerance.” Via The New Yorker.

What’s less popular just now in the political world than Donald Trump? Just about anything Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell have touched. You could look it up. Via New York magazine.

The world that Trump and Ailes created: A political world and media world vastly different from the ones they were born into. Via The New Yorker.

You might be confused as to how a bipartisan bill on hearing aids could possibly turn into a debate about guns. But it’s actually a no-brainer once you take into account that Elizabeth Warren is one of the bill’s authors. Via The Boston Globe.

Sports Illustrated writers on the great, unequaled Frank Deford: As Steve Rushin wrote of finally meeting his journalistic hero, he was a writer you could only aspire to see, not to be.

The death and life of John Shields, who, facing death from a rare and incurable disease, chose his own time to die but not before celebrating that life with a wake at which he was the guest of honor. Via The New York Times.

Photo by Christopher Michel, via Flickr: Creative Commons