The Home Front: How Trumped or un-Trumped is your Colorado congress member?

“Colorado never has been the friendliest territory for President Donald Trump,” reports The Denver Post. “Republicans in the state led a failed revolt against his candidacy at the Republican National Convention, and Hillary Clinton carried Colorado by 5 percentage points in an otherwise bad night for the Democratic candidate. But since Trump’s inauguration, the nine members of Colorado’s congressional delegation have approached his presidency with varying degrees of cooperation — from tight allies to outright opponents.” The paper has a breakdown of where local lawmakers fall on the spectrum of Trump.

“New Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says you can tell her priorities by seeing where she spent her first days in office,” reports The Gazette in Colorado Springs. “Nine days into her tenure, the secretary has spent five of them on space, including four touring the space assets housed in Colorado Springs. The 1982 Air Force Academy graduate sees the constellation of satellites her service controls as the first targets of the next war.”

“Taps bugled out across Linn Grove Cemetery on Monday morning, and Wayne Wagner remembered the sacrifice made by men and women in service to their country,” reports The Greeley Tribune. “He stood rigid and tall with his right hand touched to the brim of his hat in a salute as the song played and the American flag slowly descended its pole. His hat read U.S.S. Cavalier. It was Wagner’s boat for the four years he served the U.S. Navy in the late 1950s. It was the only piece of military apparel he wore Monday morning.”

“While several northwest Colorado counties have sued the federal government over its efforts to protect greater sage-grouse, Gov. John Hickenlooper is trying to resolve state and local concerns through conversation rather than litigation,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. “Hickenlooper aide John Swartout, who has worked as the governor’s point person on the issue, said Hickenlooper joined Govs. Matt Mead of Wyoming and Brian Sandoval of Nevada in meeting with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke more than a month ago. ‘Our message was fix the plans but don’t scrap them. Don’t just jettison them,’ Swartout said.”

“Colorado Sen. Matt Jones, who announced Thursday that he would run for Boulder County commissioner next year, is unhappy with the Colorado Department of Transportation’s projected cost to improve Interstate 25,” reports The Longmont Times-Call. “Specifically, he thinks CDOT gave Boulder and Adams counties residents the short end of the stick because CDOT is spending significantly more per mile on I-25 improvements from Loveland to Fort Collins than it spent on improving U.S. 36 from Denver to Boulder.”

“In an effort to connect the leaders of tomorrow with community nonprofits, the Steamboat Springs Young Professionals Network and the Yampa Valley Community Foundation will host a new networking event Wednesday,” reports The Steamboat Pilot.

“A public agency created to remove hundreds of acres of buildable land in Larimer County from the floodplain of Boxelder Creek is scrambling to pay its bills and stay out of court,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “The Boxelder Basin Regional Stormwater Authority is seeking permission to make interest-only payments in 2017 on three loans it has from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, or CWCB. The authority, which is made up of the city of Fort Collins, the town of Wellington and Larimer County, has a cash-flow problem.”

“A former Loveland City Council candidate is suing a local nonprofit on allegations of libel, defamation and slander,” reports The Loveland Reporter-Herald. “A current City Council member is defending the nonprofit and waiving his legal fees.”

“Employees at Bramble & Hare — a farm-to-table restaurant just off Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall — disarmed and held down a 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man at the eatery just after midnight Monday, according to the establishment’s owners,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “Boulder police announced Monday morning that they had a suspect in custody, but declined to identify him. However, Boulder County Jail records show Boulder police arrested Louis Joseph Sebastian, 32, at 6 a.m. Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation. The shooting occurred a little after midnight at the restaurant and bar located at 1970 13th St. The restaurant’s website shows midnight or later as the closing time on Sunday nights.”

“The Bridge Emergency Shelter has received a grant to start off its fundraising campaign for a new location,” reports The Durango Herald. “On Tuesday, the shelter staff sent out a news release to announce they had received a match/challenge grant for up to $20,000 from a member of an out-of-state organization who wished to remain anonymous. They plan to build a new shelter on property they own at 735 N. Park St., near their current location in the Montezuma County Justice Building, which is for sale. But the shelter still needs to raise matching funds for the grant, which the staff hope to do with donations from the community.”