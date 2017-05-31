The Home Front: Colorado will be home to the ‘world’s largest sports park’

“A $225 million sports park that includes a stadium capable of housing a minor league baseball team will be built three miles north of Windsor, organizers announced Tuesday morning,” reports The Greeley Tribune. “The complex is expected to include a baseball park with a 10,000-person capacity, five high school/collegiate fields, 10 youth fields, four T-ball fields, 16 tournament baseball fields and 16 tournament softball fields, 12 multi-use fields, and an additional 207 acres for commercial development. It will take up more than 400 acres of land. ‘It will be the most advanced facility in the world, but with a throwback feel to it, said Mike Billadeau, the president and director of operations for Rocky Mountain Sports Park.”

“Another plan to potentially bring more rental units to Glenwood Springs is coming before City Council next month, while yet another, much larger proposal is also wending its way through the city’s development review process,” reports The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent. “Together, the proposed Maltea Apartments in West Glenwood and an apartment development on the Bell Rippy property above the Bus Rapid Transit station at 27th Street and South Blake would add 118 units to the local housing inventory. The proposals come at a time when there’s a stated lack of modest-priced workforce rental and for-sale housing available in the lower Roaring Fork Valley.”

“When Chimney Hollow Reservoir is built, the dam will be one of the first in the United States with an asphalt core — a method developed in Germany in the 1960s and used widely in other countries,” reports The Longmont Times-Call. “The reservoir, located southwest of Loveland, will have one large and one small dam, allowing it to hold 90,000 acre-feet of water for 13 providers, including the city of Loveland. The large dam will stand 350 feet tall — the largest built in Colorado in nearly 50 years and the tallest ever in Larimer County — and will span about 3,000 feet, or about half a mile.”

“Remington J. Peters, a Navy SEAL and Grand Junction High School graduate who died during a parachute demonstration in New Jersey on Sunday, leaves behind a legacy of kindness and passion for life,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. “According to a statement from the U.S. Navy, 27-year-old Peters was participating in New York Fleet Week as a member of The Leap Frogs Navy parachute demonstration team. After jumping out of a plane over the Hudson River near Liberty State Park, Peters’ parachute did not open. He landed in the river, was retrieved by the U.S. Coast Guard and transported to a New Jersey hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m.”

“Pueblo County officials bristled upon learning that Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., is lobbying the Environmental Protection Agency to drop its water quality lawsuit against Colorado Springs,” reports The Pueblo Chieftain on its webiste homepage. “Pueblo County Commission Chairman Terry Hart said Lamborn has played no role in the years of negotiations between Colorado Springs and county officials over stormwater controls, adding: “He should stay the heck out of it.” Lamborn, from Colorado Springs, told a Denver newspaper last week that he’s spoken to new EPA Director Scott Pruitt twice about dropping the agency’s 2016 lawsuit that claims the city isn’t adequately monitoring Fountain Creek for contaminated stormwater runoff.”

“Red blotches on a map show Horsetooth Mountain, Greyrock Mountain and a section of Cameron Pass are the most likely places where Larimer County Search and Rescue will be called to save distressed hikers this summer,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “As the county’s population and tourism industry continue to grow, local rescue crews are gearing up for what could be another record-setting season for rescues. LCSAR volunteers responded to more than 200 events last year, up from the roughly 100 calls that involved some form of search and rescue response in 2009. Those events involve everything from a cellphone call from a lost hiker to a full-blown rope rescue of a severely injured climber.”

“Routt County rancher and county commissioner Doug Monger likes to keep a low profile when he’s not making decisions at the historic county courthouse,” reports The Steamboat Pilot. “But he said Tuesday he felt too strongly about the future of healthcare to pass up chance to step in front of a camera and speak out about the issue. “I’ll be the first to tell you Obamacare’s not perfect,” Monger says in the intro to the advertisement from Healthier Colorado, which is aimed at Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. “But Donald Trump’s healthcare plan will make things even worse.”

“Six structures that are considered dangerous due to 2013 flood damage will be demolished and removed this summer — either by the property owners or by someone hired by Larimer County,” reports The Loveland Reporter-Herald. ‘These structures were damaged by the flood to the point that they’re unsafe, and nothing has happened in the last three and a half years,’ said Eric Fried, county building official. ‘We’ve got to get these done this summer.’ After the 2013 flood, Larimer County officials determined which structures were so damaged that they needed to be demolished because they were a risk to harming people, roads or other structures if, or when, they collapsed.”

“After 18 months of community debate — often unusually heated, even by Boulder’s standards — the city Planning Board on Tuesday night approved a proposal to build housing for homeless young adults in a new downtown facility,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “The board voted 6-1, with member Crystal Gray representing the lone voice of dissent. The approval will be final unless the City Council moves to call up the project for additional discussion and then overturns the vote. That seems unlikely, based on the strong support from a Planning Board with its members handpicked by the council.”

“The saga of the Hospital Provider Fee came to an end Tuesday in Fowler, a town of just over 1,100 people east of Pueblo, when Gov. John Hickenlooper signed Senate Bill 267 into law,” reports The Durango Herald. “The bill, which is perhaps the pinnacle of bipartisan effort from the 2017 legislative session, had quite the rollercoaster ride, with more twists and turns than a daytime soap opera, including multiple occasions when it appeared doomed. The highlight came during a Republican news conference when it was announced that a deal had been struck, only to have a letter delivered from Democratic leadership calling the deal off.”

“It looks like it’s been plucked straight from the movies,” reports The Cañon City Daily Record. “The Studebaker Silver Hawk stopped being produced in the early 1960s, but Dean Olson’s 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk can be viewed in person at the 36th annual Cañon Car Club Car Show. Olson of Cañon City said he’s had the car for about two years now and handled most of its restorations. “It’s all about the fins,” Olson said, pointing to the back of the car where the car’s noticeable white fins contrast with the light blue color of the car’s body. Olson said at the time his Studebaker was made, everything had fins, because everything looked like rockets.”

“Before the bartender pulls the tap, before the brewer swirls the kettle with hops, before the maltster kilns the grain and before the barley sprouts from the dirt, a pint of Colorado beer increasingly owes its start to a laboratory in northern Colorado,” reports The Denver Post. “Inside greenhouses, under microscopes and out in the fields, scientists are studying how to make better grain seeds — and ultimately, better beer. ‘Brewing a beer is a biological process,’ says Adam Heuberger, an assistant professor at Colorado State University’s horticulture and crop science program who specializes in grain research. ‘There’s biological transition from barley to malt and a transition from malt to be used by yeast in beer. So the malt itself has to have certain chemical compounds to be used effectively in brewing systems.'”

“Colorado’s four-year graduation rate has been creeping upward in this decade and is nearing 80 percent, but a 2017 report released earlier this month pegs it as the seventh worst in the nation,” reports The Gazette in Colorado Springs. “Graduation rates are definitely too low, and a lot of students who should graduate don’t because they lose sight,” said Natalia Taylor, this year’s valedictorian at Mesa Ridge High School in Widefield School District 3. The eighth annual “Building A GradNation” report, made public May 3, analyzes data from all states through the class of 2015.”