Colorado is about to get tougher on those of you (us) who text while driving.

Gov. John Hickenlooper today is signing a bill to ramp up the penalties for this most odious of behaviors.

Under the new law, which goes into effect the moment the governor signs it, scheduled for 1 p.m. today, the prohibition against texting while driving will now apply to everyone, not just those aged 18 or under, which was the previous law.

The penalties? Up to 4 points on the license and up to a $300 fine. Ouch!

It could have been worse: the bill originally sought a $500 fine but its sponsor, Sen. Lois Court, a Denver Democrat, was advised by majority Senate Republicans that $500 was a little too much, and she agreed to lower it.

Y’all behave now.

Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation