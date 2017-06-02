News poem: YOU CAN DO ANYTHING

Susan Greene
June 02, 2017
News poem: YOU CAN DO ANYTHING

I moved on her like a bitch. …

Yeah, that’s her.

With the gold.

I better use some Tic Tacs

just in case I start kissing her.

You know,

I’m automatically attracted to beautiful —

I just start kissing them.

It’s like a magnet.

Just kiss.

I don’t even wait.

And when you’re a star, they let you do it.

You can do anything. …

Grab ’em by the pussy.

You can do anything.

 

– Donald Trump

Susan Greene

A recovering newspaper journalist and Pulitzer finalist. Her criminal justice reporting includes "Trashing the Truth," with Miles Moffeit, and "The Gray Box."
  Beverly Bravo

    You must have talent for creating beauty from degradation! LOL. Made me laugh for sure.

