News poem: YOU CAN DO ANYTHING
I moved on her like a bitch. …
Yeah, that’s her.
With the gold.
I better use some Tic Tacs
just in case I start kissing her.
You know,
I’m automatically attracted to beautiful —
I just start kissing them.
It’s like a magnet.
Just kiss.
I don’t even wait.
And when you’re a star, they let you do it.
You can do anything. …
Grab ’em by the pussy.
You can do anything.
– Donald Trump
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
1 Comment
Leave a Response
KEEP IN TOUCH
EVENTS
We won an award!
Readers, We are thrilled to announce that we have been awarded Colorado Common Cause’s Champions for Democracy award for our reporting. We hope you’ll join […]Read More
THE BLOGS
News poem: YOU CAN DO ANYTHING
I moved on her like a bitch. … Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start […]Read More
You must have talent for creating beauty from degradation! LOL. Made me laugh for sure.