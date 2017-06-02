News poem: YOU CAN DO ANYTHING

I moved on her like a bitch. …

Yeah, that’s her.

With the gold.

I better use some Tic Tacs

just in case I start kissing her.

You know,

I’m automatically attracted to beautiful —

I just start kissing them.

It’s like a magnet.

Just kiss.

I don’t even wait.

And when you’re a star, they let you do it.

You can do anything. …

Grab ’em by the pussy.

You can do anything.

– Donald Trump