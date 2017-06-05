Wiretap: This time Britain must recover from eight minutes of terror at London Bridge
The London attacks were “utter horror,” reports The New York Times. But after eight minutes of terror at London Bridge, life will go on in Britain, just as it always has. But for how much longer and after how many more attacks? Via The New Yorker.
In what may be a first in modern times, Donald Trump reacted to the London terror attack with a Twitter storm of his own, stoking fear and renewing a feud with the London mayor, who happens to be Muslim. As Trump slammed the mayor, Sadiq Khan, while completely mischaracterizing what he had said, the interim U.S. ambassador to Britain rushed to praise Khan’s performance. Via The Washington Post.
Keep calm and carry on. It’s the British way. And the image that symbolizes this tradition for many Brits is one showing a man fleeing the terror, carrying a pint in one hand and, as one tweeter put it, not spilling a drop. Via The Washington Post.
There are certain issues about which Trump seems to know little and care even less. But that can’t be said about the president’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord. It fits perfectly with his world view, writes Dan Balz in The Washington Post — that America has been routinely suckered by other world powers and that only he can change that.
How did GOP leaders, basically alone in the world, come to see climate science as fake? It’s a long, sad but utterly predicable story. Via The New York Times.
A climate researcher from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh wonders what Trump is talking about. Pittsburgh, he says, cares just as much about climate change as Paris does. Via Vox.
Remember when China was an even more prominent climate-change denier than Donald Trump? That was before China moved on to become a green-energy powerhouse. Via Foreign Policy.
America’s CEOs are falling out of love with Trump. And it’s not just because they won’t always have Paris. Via Politico.
Andrew Sullivan: Can the West survive the Trump presidency? Does Trump represent a minor heart attack from which democratic norms can recover — or is it something far worse? Via New York magazine.
In Megyn Kelly’s big NBC coming-out party, she scored a much-hyped interview with Vladimir Putin, who, sadly, completely outmaneuvered her. As expected, Putin refused to be pinned down on anything, and especially anything to do with allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. Via The Los Angeles Times.
From The National Review: Congressional Republicans have a rare opportunity to actually enforce budget cuts and limit spending — if they can stick together and if they really want to.
Jeremy Corbyn is surging by using the Bernie Sanders playbook. Will it work this time? Via The New Yorker.
“Enough is enough” says Prime Minister Theresa May who vowed a sweeping review of Britain’s counterterrorism strategy. Via The New York Times
How desperate are Democrats? Well, some are urging former Cincinnati mayor and daytime-TV host Jerry Springer (yes, that Jerry Springer) to run for Ohio governor in 2018. Via Business Insider.
Some liberals don’t know how or why they lost last year’s presidential election and don’t seem very interested in finding out. Not so self-described elite liberal Michael Tomasky who believes Democrats have lost touch with middle America. Via The New Republic.
Democrat’s have had three opportunities to demonstrate to the country that they can turn President Trump’s unpopularity into liberal gains. They’ve whiffed on all three. Via US News & World Report.
Can a 78-year-old Congressional representative go from being labeled as “corrupt” to “resistance hero”? Yes, if that 78-year-old is a Democrat. Via The Daily Beast.
