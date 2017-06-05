The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 3: Colorado’s $9 billion transportation to-do list

During the 2017 legislative session, finding a way to pay down some of Colorado’s $9 billion list of fixes to roads and bridges was a top priority for state lawmakers.

One bill, which would have asked voters to approve a sales tax to generate about $3.5 billion, died in the Senate. But the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) did get a smaller downpayment — about $1.9 billion — from a bill to save rural hospitals.

For our third podcast episode, reporter Marianne Goodland sat down with CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt to learn what that means for his agency — and why Colorado still needs a far-reaching transportation solution.

