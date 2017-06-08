Dance like independent media depends on it!

Susan Greene
June 08, 2017 Events No Comments
Dance like independent media depends on it!

We at The Indy aren’t big on rubber chicken dinners. But we love to dance. Join us on the evening of Friday, July 14th to swing, stomp and have some fun with our staff, friends, family and community of readers. This is our annual benefit, and all proceeds from your tax-deductible admission ticket support our non-profit newsroom. Bring friends, your kids, your honey, and let’s dance in celebration of independent media!

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Susan Greene

A recovering newspaper journalist and Pulitzer finalist. Her criminal justice reporting includes “Trashing the Truth,” with Miles Moffeit, and “The Gray Box.”
susan@coloradoindependent.com | 720-295-8006 | @greeneindenver

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>