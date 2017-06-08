Dance like independent media depends on it!

We at The Indy aren’t big on rubber chicken dinners. But we love to dance. Join us on the evening of Friday, July 14th to swing, stomp and have some fun with our staff, friends, family and community of readers. This is our annual benefit, and all proceeds from your tax-deductible admission ticket support our non-profit newsroom. Bring friends, your kids, your honey, and let’s dance in celebration of independent media!